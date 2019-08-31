TOMLINSON, Lynette Joan
(Lyn) (nee Boyd):
Peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on 30th August 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tracey & Dean, Kerry & Graham and Emma (dec); treasured nana of Sam, Lauren, Adam and Ryan; beloved sister of Jack, Janice and Victoria. Special thanks to Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice staff for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Tomlinson family' can be placed in Lyn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Lyn will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019