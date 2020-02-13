TERRILL,
Lynette Rosena May
(nee Carlisle):
On 11 February 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loved mother of Rowe, mother-in-law of Lee Anne, and grandmother of Katelyn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rodney and Julia Carlisle, and loved Aunt of Sarah, Mark and Andi, Amy, Matt, Dean and Sam. Loved sister of Dennis Carlisle (dec), Peter Carlisle and sister-in-law of Sue and their families. Special thanks to staff and volunteers at Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Terrill family may be left in Lyn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Lyn will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 14th February at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020