McMAHON, Lynette Mary
(Lyn) (nee Thompson):
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital on 30 August 2019, aged 67 years. Daughter of the late Francis and Neville, sister of Trish (dec) and Brian. Much loved wife of Ian (dec), devoted mother of Corrie & Leigh-Anne, and Jeremy and Kristen. Adored Nana of Chelsea, Paetyn and Mason. Cherished Aunty to Richard, Penny and the girls, the late Debs, Mitchell and the many McMahon nieces and nephews. A beloved friend to Jenny.
"A very special woman
who was loved by all that
knew her"
A service for Lyn will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 3 September, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the McMahon" family PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019