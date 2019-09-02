Lynette MCMAHON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Lynn's passing - condolences to family. ..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear about Lyn's sudden passing. She..."
  • "A very special lady we had the privelege of knowing for..."
    - The Chasteauneuf Family
  • "We are thinking of you all at this very sad time.We have..."
  • "You will be sadly missed Lyn. I will miss our coffee days..."
    - Jennifer Paisley
Death Notice

McMAHON, Lynette Mary
(Lyn) (nee Thompson):
Suddenly at Hutt Hospital on 30 August 2019, aged 67 years. Daughter of the late Francis and Neville, sister of Trish (dec) and Brian. Much loved wife of Ian (dec), devoted mother of Corrie & Leigh-Anne, and Jeremy and Kristen. Adored Nana of Chelsea, Paetyn and Mason. Cherished Aunty to Richard, Penny and the girls, the late Debs, Mitchell and the many McMahon nieces and nephews. A beloved friend to Jenny.
"A very special woman
who was loved by all that
knew her"
A service for Lyn will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 3 September, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the McMahon" family PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.