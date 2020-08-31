DODD,
Lynette (nee Mundy):
Of Carterton (formerly of the Hutt Valley). On 29th August 2020 peacefully at her home. Aged 70 years. Loved wife of James. Loved partner of Tiny Pilcher. Loved mother of Jamie, Josh, and Lisa. Loved Grandma of Logan, Olivia, Carolyn, Alex, Madeline, and Jack. Loved daughter of the late Nelda and Cliff Mundy, loved sister and sister-in-law of Garry and the late Lyn and a loved auntie and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5480 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lynette will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Cnr High Street south and Richmond Road, Carterton on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial at the Akatarawa Lawn Cemetery. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. Messages to the Dodd family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020