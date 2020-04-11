



van CHRISTIE, Dr Lyndon:



Died peacefully on 28th March 2020, at St Johns Hospital, Yonkers, New York. Aged 91. Resident of Yonkers, NY and former student of St Andrew's College, Christchurch and Otago University Medical School, Dunedin. Eldest son of the late Clive Grace Christie and the late Clarence Lyndon Piatara Christie of Christchurch, New Zealand. Loving husband of the late Marylyn Christie (nee Lawson). Loved father of Coralie, Megan, Tunde and Sian; and brother to Gary and Wendy Christie (McWhinnie) and the late Winston. A professional musician and medical practitioner.



Sue me if I play too long -



This brother is free.



I'll be what I want to be.

– Steely Dan



Due to the current circumstances a funeral was not held. Messages can be sent to: The Family, F5/17 Brougham Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington 6011.



