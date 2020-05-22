WHITEHEAD, Lynda Jean:
Suddenly on 19th May 2020, at her home in Carterton, after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Elliot. Cherished mother of Kim (Australia), and Jamie and Rebecca. Adored Grandma of Nicole and Ben (Australia). Favourite Aunty of Lisa (Australia). In accordance with Lynda's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lynda's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Whitehead family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020