ROSS, Lynda:
Passed away suddenly at Wellington on 23rd July 2019, aged 50 years. Devoted, loving and cherished Mum of Ruby. Dearly loved and loving third daughter of Anne and Neville Ross (Balclutha). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Leanne & Don Kennedy (Chch), Jan & Andy Carter (England), Gary & Lisa Ross (Balclutha). Fun loving and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, Hannah and Rachel; Harry and Annabelle; Stephanie-Anne, Bradley and Daniel. A celebration of Lynda's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Monday 29th July 2019, in The Lower Hutt Events Centre, 30c Laings Road, Lower Hutt. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Life Flight Trust.
Precious memories.
Published in Dominion Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019