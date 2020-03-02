JONES, Lynda Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on 28 February 2020, in Nelson, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice; cherished and loved mother of Glenda and Phillip, Michele (Shelley) and Derek; treasured Nana of Rachel, and Simon Joblin, and Megan, and Lauren O'Beirne; and adored 'Great-Nan' of her 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to Lynda's family, c/- Michele O'Beirne, 116 Aldinga Ave, Stoke, 7011. the Memorial Service to celebrate Lynda's life will be held at the Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East on Wednesday 4th of March at 2pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020