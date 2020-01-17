BUTTAR, Lyn Ernest:
Remembering our wonderful father who left us one year ago today. Much loved and respected Dad of Mark and Diane, Craig and Rochelle, Dean and Dawn, and Glen and Anne. Adored grandad to Olivia, Sarah, Daniel, Ariana and Isaac. A very special person who is missed greatly.
Happy that you're reunited with your beloved Dorothy (Our Mum) once again.
''Together in life.
Together in Love.
Together in the Presence of God. ''
Love you to infinity Dad.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 17, 2020