PATTISON, Lydia Marianna
(nee Latyshev):
Passed away on 30 September 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Aged 73 years. Much loved wife of Penn, sister of Marianne, mother and mother-in-law of Helena & Joseph, mother of Vicki, and granny of Francesca, Lydia and Ursula. Special thanks to the staff at the Hutt Hospital and Te Omanga Hospice for the care of Lydia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Church or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass will be held for Lydia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Tuesday 8 October 2019, at 10.30am. A Rosary will be said in the Church at 7.00pm on Monday 7 October 2019.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019