Lujanka DZEVLAN

  • "To Ivanka and family. Lucy was such a beautiful kind soul..."
    - Michelle &Bill Hearne
  • "So sorry to hear your mum has passed. I remember her with..."
    - Anne Knight
  • "Love you mum And will forever miss you xox"
    - Ivanka Dzevlan
  • "Dearest Mum Your strength and determination and love of..."
    - Marija Dzevlan
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

DZEVLAN,
Lujanka Dragico (Lucy):
On Monday, 18 May 2020, at home, aged 78 years. Cherished and devoted wife of Jura (George); proud and devoted mother of Marija, Ana, Ivanka, Peter, and the late Johnny. Devoted grandmother of Allie, Olivia, and Sally. Loved daughter of the late Martha and Luka Orsulic. An amazingly strong and independent woman, a great life well lived. You will be remembered and always missed.
"Pocivaj U Miru - R.I.P".
Funeral service details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2020
