DZEVLAN,
Lujanka Dragico (Lucy):
On Monday, 18 May 2020, at home, aged 78 years. Cherished and devoted wife of Jura (George); proud and devoted mother of Marija, Ana, Ivanka, Peter, and the late Johnny. Devoted grandmother of Allie, Olivia, and Sally. Loved daughter of the late Martha and Luka Orsulic. An amazingly strong and independent woman, a great life well lived. You will be remembered and always missed.
"Pocivaj U Miru - R.I.P".
Funeral service details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2020