TRENTO,
Luigi Mario (Louis):
Aged 81 years. Loved husband of Gwenda and the late Merle. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and James Spinks, Chris and Vivian Trento. Brother of Giacomina King (Christchurch). Loved grandad of his 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 nieces. A sad day for the family and a great day for him.
"Thou wilt show me the path of life, in Thy presence is fullness of joy; at Thy right hand are pleasures forever more" Ps16 V11
A service for Louis will be held, at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Trento family, C/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019