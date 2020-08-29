Acknowledgement

RENATA,

Luckie William Maynard:

The Renata whãnau gratefully acknowledge and sincerely appreciate your support, your strength, your prayers and your expressions of love and compassion, through the many phone calls, text messages and cards we received. For the beautiful floral tributes, gifts of food and your comforting presence during our time of mourning. For the many generous koha, both financial and organisational. For all the workers who looked after our whãnau and for those who contributed to the service, our heartfelt thanks to you all. We know you all shared our loss deeply at the final tribute and farewell to our treasured and much loved Father, Koro, Brother, Uncle and Friend.

May God's most abundant blessings be with you always. Mã te Atua Koutou e manaaki e tiaki hoki.

As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

"There are many rooms in

my Father's house, and if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. Then I will come back and take you with me; there we will be together always".

John 14:2-3



