Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
10:00 a.m.
View Map
Wainuiomata Baptist Church
RENATA,
Luckie William Maynard:
Born 17th September 1941 and born again into Glory on 28th July 2020. Now at peace in the arms of the Lord, a hard-working man of God, honourable, quick witted, innovative, inventive & industrious. A man who was passionate about serving his community. He had immeasurable love for his wife, children and grandchildren. Beloved and cherished husband of the late Beverley for 51 years. Dearly loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Jackie & Neil, Mary & Paul, Kelly & Hansa, Yvonne & John, Tania & Simon, Maree & Will, Lisa & Garth and Chris. Much loved and adored koro of Vickie, Guy, Tyler, Maia-Leigh, Elijah, Kerry, Arama, Jaden, Kairi, John, Ricky, Rachael, Matthew, Rachel, Janine, Michael, Jessie, Cali, Esme, Danielle, Dylan, Makere, Iritana, Kiriana, Stanley, Niana, Analisa, Genesis, Daniel, Jade, Elijah, Malia, Riley, Benjamin, Kororia, Nia, Luke, Jess, Lucy, Asher, Luken, Elise, Cruz, Chad, Zach, Aliyah and Legion-Amour. Luckie is resting at 52 Lees Grove, Wainuiomata. A service to celebrate Luckie's life will be held at Wainuiomata Baptist Church, 38 Wainuiomata Road on Friday 31st July 2020 at 10am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 30, 2020
