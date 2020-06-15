KELLER, Lucia Theresia:
Formerly of Birmenstorf, Aargau, Switzerland. Peacefully on 13 June 2020, aged 90 years, our most precious and dear mother, passed away at home with her family. Much loved wife of the late Bruno and mother of Peter, Christian, Daniel, Susan and Sylvia and their partners. Treasured Grosi to her 12 grandchildren. A service for Lucy will be held in St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by private burial. All messages to the Keller family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from June 15 to June 16, 2020