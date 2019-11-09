MANSON, Louise Loesje:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 November 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 76. Much loved wife of the late Russ. Loved mum of Warren, Debbie, Sonya, Hamish, Grant and Andrea. Grandma of Jessie, Jayden, Nikki, Ashley, Kobi and Kiana. Loved brother of Fred and Ben. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and Doctor Linda Mellor and staff at Churton Park Medical Care. Messages to the family, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. The Service for Louise will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019