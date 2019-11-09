Louise MANSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise MANSON.
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

MANSON, Louise Loesje:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 November 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 76. Much loved wife of the late Russ. Loved mum of Warren, Debbie, Sonya, Hamish, Grant and Andrea. Grandma of Jessie, Jayden, Nikki, Ashley, Kobi and Kiana. Loved brother of Fred and Ben. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and Doctor Linda Mellor and staff at Churton Park Medical Care. Messages to the family, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wellington South 6242. The Service for Louise will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.