HOSKING, Louise Aroha:
Of Otaki. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on 8 December 2019; surrounded by her loving whanau. Dearly loved wife of Alwyn and loving mother of Roha, Joanne, and Paul and partners. Loving Ma of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of Ria and Jack Connor (both dec) and sister of Moana (dec) Ria-Maria (dec) Ahinata and Miriona and loved by all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice staff and her two toilet girls. Louise will be at Rakawa Marae until her tangi at Rangiatea Church on Wednesday 11 December, at 11am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019