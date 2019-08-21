GRAY, Louise Margaret
(nee Heaps):
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, on Sunday 18 August 2019, aged 64 years. Treasured wife of Tony, and deeply loved Mum to Antony. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Maurice and Pauline Heaps, Liz and Bob Spence, Pam Sutherland, Chris Gray-Kirk and Tony Kirk, Marilyn Te Paa, Janice and Graham Berry, and Phil and Maureen Gray. Loved by her nieces and nephews. A service for Louise will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Gray family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019