Louise CARKEEK

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to all the family. It was a..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Rangiatea Church
33 Te Rauparaha St
Otaki
View Map
Death Notice

CARKEEK, Louise:
Passed away on Thursday 28 November 2019 in Otaki, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Tahiwi (Buster) and loved mother of Judy, Lynette, Roberta (dec) and Laurie, and partners. Precious Nana Lulu of her many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Louise's life will be held at Rangiatea Church, 33 Te Rauparaha St, Otaki, on Monday 2 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Louise has requested that "everyone wear all things bright and beautiful, a fancy hat or flowers in your hair."
"Another bright star shining
in the heavens with
Koro Buster."

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.