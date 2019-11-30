CARKEEK, Louise:
Passed away on Thursday 28 November 2019 in Otaki, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Tahiwi (Buster) and loved mother of Judy, Lynette, Roberta (dec) and Laurie, and partners. Precious Nana Lulu of her many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Louise's life will be held at Rangiatea Church, 33 Te Rauparaha St, Otaki, on Monday 2 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Louise has requested that "everyone wear all things bright and beautiful, a fancy hat or flowers in your hair."
"Another bright star shining
in the heavens with
Koro Buster."
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019