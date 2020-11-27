BANCILHON,
Louise Therese Mazie (Mazy):
Peacefully on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Dominique and Cristy (Cairns), Pascale, and Jacques-Noel. Loving grandmother (Memee) of David and Kale, and great- grandmother of Evie and Arthur. Adored aunt of all her nieces and nephews in France, Mauritius and Australia.
Rest in Peace
Flowers are welcome along with donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society Plimmerton Branch in Mazy's memory would be appreciated. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mazy in the Church of St Theresa, James Street, Plimmerton, on Saturday 28 November, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in Church immediately prior to the Requiem Mass at 10.30am. All messages to "The family of Mazy Bancilhon" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020