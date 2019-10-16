HARVEY,
Louisa Lavinia ("Dinkie"):
Dinkie passed away at Sevenoaks Hospital on Saturday, 12 October 2019, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of Peter who died in 1979. Loved mother to her children, Patricia and Anne, cherished grandmother to her grandsons, George, Joshua, Heath and Sam, and great-grandmother to Jacob, Madeleine, Elliott, Zoë and Phoebe.
"You are now at Peace"
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Louisa's life in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, situated in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 18 October 2019, at 11.30am. There will be a Memorial Service at Sevenoaks, date to be advised.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019