TÓTH, Louis Joseph
(Lajos József):
Born Budapest 10 April 1928. Died Wellington 26 July 2020, aged 92 years. Resident of Eastbourne. Devoted husband of Jolan for 63 years. Much loved Daddy to Susan and Gábor. Father-in-law to Ian Johnson and Margaret Ogilvie. Loved Nagypapa / Papa to Alice, George, Emma and Klára. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews in Hungary and the United States. A gentleman and a scholar. A funeral for Louis will be held in St Ronan's Presbyterian Church, 234 Muritai Road, Eastbourne. on Friday 31st July at 2.00pm.
Isten Veled!
Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to July 30, 2020