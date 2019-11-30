STEVENSON, Louis Arthur:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th November 2019, surrounded by his loving carers from Heretaunga Rest Home, Silverstream. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline. Loving father and father-in-law to Laurie & Sue(dec), Anne & Phil, Keith & Jo, and Kevin & Heather. Super Grandad to Kane, Jared; Jacinda, Nicole, Aimee; Zachry, Keegan; Alex, and Brett, and great-grandad to Florence, Molly, Logan and Little Alex. Special thanks to the staff at Heretaunga Rest Home for the loving care and support given to Louis and the family. All communications to the Stevenson Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 or may be left at the service. A service for Louis will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 6th December 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019