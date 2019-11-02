HOWELL, Louis Acker:
Passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion on 29 October 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Georgia. Loved father of Steve, Teresa, Brent, Catherine and Justin. Will be dearly missed by his sister Fay, grandchildren - David, Craig, Natalie, Manson, Rose, Connor and his extended family. Grateful thanks to St Joseph's Home of Compassion and Hutt Hospital for their care of Louis. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Louis' life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 5 November at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019