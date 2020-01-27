Louis BUSCH GEERTSEMA

Guest Book
  • "RIP Hans...you were a legend in Eltham, a wise and sage..."
    - Bruce Walker
  • "On behalf of the Eltham Takau sheep dog trial Club,we would..."
  • "Mrs Busch and Family, I spoke to him on the ph just b4 xmas..."
    - Usha
  • "Sorry to learn of lou's passing From Geoffrey Louis Busch"
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

BUSCH GEERTSEMA,
Louis Johan (Hans Busch):
Passed away peacefully on January 23rd 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Janet (Jan), Stratford, and loved father of Jackie (USA), Susan (NP), John (Chch) and the late Geoffrey. Treasured Grandpa of Shane and Stacey (USA). Loved brother of Carel (Akld) and all the family.
He will be missed by everyone.
The family thanks all the staff at Maryann and Marire for their care and compassion over the last few months. Messages can be sent to the family, c/o 167 Govett Avenue, Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth 4310. No flowers please. A private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.