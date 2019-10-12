McMILLAN, Lottie:
Peacefully surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Bearnie. Beloved mother and great friend of Theresa; and the late Michael. Adored grandma of Shaun; Zachary; Tish; & their families. Come and join our celebration of Lottie's life that will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 14th October 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, at 3.30pm. All communication to the 'McMillan Family' C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
"Sing like no one is listening"
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019