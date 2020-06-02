Lorraine TAMANUI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine TAMANUI.
Death Notice

TAMANUI, Lorraine Sandra:
Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 29 May 2020. Aged 70 years. Much loved mum of Tracey, Melissa and Kirsty, devoted nana of Kane, Bradley, Josh, Alex, Lucy, Jamie, Frankie and Emily and dear friend of Sam. Loved little sis of Deryck. Many thanks to the team at Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga hospice would be appreciated via https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/ A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Cornwall Manor Cnr Cornwall St and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 3 June at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Tamanui family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.