TAMANUI, Lorraine Sandra:
Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 29 May 2020. Aged 70 years. Much loved mum of Tracey, Melissa and Kirsty, devoted nana of Kane, Bradley, Josh, Alex, Lucy, Jamie, Frankie and Emily and dear friend of Sam. Loved little sis of Deryck. Many thanks to the team at Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga hospice would be appreciated via https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/ A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Cornwall Manor Cnr Cornwall St and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 3 June at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Tamanui family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020