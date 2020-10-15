ROXBOROUGH,
Lorraine Edith:
Peacefully in Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 13th October 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Neralee, Warren and Kirsten, and Andrew and Kellie. Much loved Nana Raine of Tayla, Jorja; Alexandra, Hannah; Carter, and Henri. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian, and Philip and Diane. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mum's life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Thursday 22nd October at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2020