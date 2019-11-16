GITTINGS, Lorraine Ann:

Dave, Nick, Meredith, Emmett, and Jake; Barbie, Toni, Matt and families wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported them in so many ways since their sad loss of Lorraine. To those who expressed their sympathy by way of written messages, flowers, food, phonecalls, tributes, visits and the presence of so many at the service – thank you. We would also like to specially thank Dr Kate Gregory, and all the staff of the Wairarapa and Wellington Hospitals for their care. Our thanks to Sue Tennent and Jenny Henson for the wonderful service and sincere thanks to the staff at Carterton District Council. We would also like to express our gratitude to all those at Richmond Funeral Home who assisted us through this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



