GITTINGS, Lorraine Ann:
On 27th October 2019 peacefully, aged 58 years. Lorraine was a superhero until the end. She died with dignity, class and just a bit of sass. She will live on in her husband Dave, her son Nick, her daughter Meredith and her treasured grandchildren Emmett and Jake. Forever in the hearts of Barbie, Toni, Matt, their families and her many friends.
Go to 'Grandgrates' arms.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the Carterton Event Centre, Holloway Street, Carterton, on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Gittings family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019