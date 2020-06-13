CUBITT,

Lorraine Jean (nee Banks):

Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2020 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm for 63 years. Splendid mother of Ross and Nicole Meldrum, mother-in-law to Hugh and Tracey, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of many. A private cremation of Lorraine has been held. A celebration of Lorraine's life has been planned at the Waikanae Community Hall (the Senior Citizen's Hall), 30 Uta Uta Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 16th June, commencing at 2.00pm…so to all her friends, do join us in this final good bye. Finally, to all the staff at the Charles Fleming Home a BIG thankyou, you looked after her so well over the last 3 years.



Waikanae Funeral Home

