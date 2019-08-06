CROCKER, Lorraine:
On 3 August 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of Graeme for 56 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania Crocker, Lisa and Kristian Olsen, Rochelle and Blu Wolfe, Kirsten and Clark Townsley. Cherished Nana of Nicole and Brooke; Luca and Sienna; Lily and Madison; Paige and Samantha. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Colin McKinlay. Messages to the Crocker family may be left in Lorraine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Karori Road, Karori, on Friday 9 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Colourful attire would be expected.
Forever cherished
in our hearts
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2019