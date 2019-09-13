BELL, Lorraine Beverley:

Passed away on September 12, 2019, aged 77 years. Adored wife of Peter for 57 years. Cherished Mum of Hayley, Tracy (Pete) and Shara, Nathan and Vanessa. Loved grandma of Mitchell, Reihana, Mia, Leyna, and Olivia. Special grandma of Levi, and Isaiah. Loved by Ben, Ava, and Caleb. Thanks to the kind staff and carers at Jane Winstone Care Centre. Thanks also to Maxine and Peter, and the home care of Te Oranganui.

"Bye for now."

Lorraine's service will be in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10.30am, to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Cemetery. All messages to Peter C/- Jane Winstone Care Centre.

