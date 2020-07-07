ARTHURS,
Lorraine Margaret
(nee Owens):
22.4.1939 – 3.7.2020
Died peacefully at Te Hopai, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis (recently deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and David, Barry and Tracey, Erin and Paul. Loved nana and great-nana of Janelle, Phillip, Rachel; Josh and Dallas; Sarah, Madeline, Andrew; George, Luca, Louie, Lucia and Isabel. Loved sister of her deceased brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai for their care of Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be greatly appreciated and may be made at https://www.dementia
wellington.org.nz/donate. Messages to 'the Arthurs family' may be left in Lorraine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Lorraine's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington, on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 11am. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
"Rest in peace Mum."
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020