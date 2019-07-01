WILSON, Lorna Mary

(nee Christensen):

On Saturday, June 29th, 2019. Peacefully at her home in the care of her son. In her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm, much loved Mum of Des and Joanne, loved Nana of Ava and Josh, Ruby, and Georgia, and loved Great-Nana of Mako and Milo, much loved sister of Bill, Alf and Joy.

"Will be sadly missed and always remembered".

In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to St Johns Ambulance, P.O. Box 1794, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Wilson Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Lorna's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. thereafter private cremation.





