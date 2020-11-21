Lorna SATTLER

Guest Book
  • "thinking of you all, deepest sympathy. Peter & Louise Buhler"
    - Louise Buhler
  • "Condolences to the the Sattler family on the sad passing of..."
    - Roger Scott
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

SATTLER,
Lorna Agnes (nee Coutts):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare and Village, Hawera, on Thursday, 19 November 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Kathleen, Maree (deceased), Brian, Clare and Mark, and their families. Adored Nana of Christine and Graham; Matthew and Paul; Nicole, Carlos and Shauni. Great-grandmother of Georgia and Harper. Messages to the Sattler family may be left on Lorna's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lorna. A funeral service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 30 November, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Kaponga Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.