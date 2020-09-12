LANGLEY,
Lorna Meriel (nee Gough):
Born 5th October 1924
Lorna, dearly loved wife of Evan, passed away peacefully at the Howick Baptist Hospital, on 7th September 2020, the day of their 74th wedding anniversary. Loved mother of Evan, Janice, Alison and Philip and mother-in-law to Janis, Bryan and Rhys. Cherished Grandmother of Andrew, Chris, Alex, Sarah, Rosemary, Alistair & Catherine. Great-Grandmother of Alexander, Lizzie, Louise, Harry, John, Max & Julian. A private family farewell at Purewa All Souls Chapel, followed by a short burial service.
"Always in our hearts"
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020