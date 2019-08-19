JARRETT, Lorna Mary:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of St. Helliers, Auckland. On Friday 16 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Royden Matthews Jarrett and the late Murray Donald Morgan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and the late Bruce Unsworth, Kit and the late Catherine (Vancouver Island). Loved Grandmother of Larissa & John, Heath & Michelle; Brigid & Greg, Duncan & Bridget. Special 'GG' of Max, Haden, and Jack; Rupert, Maisie, Digby, Henry, Margot, and Great. Friend to Neil & Maggie, Russell & Pip, Margaret and the late Murray and their families. Loved friend to the Unsworth Family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington, would be appreciated. A private family service is to be held. Messages to "The Jarrett Family" PO Box 1189, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019