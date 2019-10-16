FALLOON, Lorna:
30.05.1922 - 14.10.2019
In her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil Falloon for 60 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Miriam, and Garth & Toi. Grandmother of Benjamin and Timothy. A Service for Lorna will be held in Saint Johns Anglican Church, Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 18th October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea at Gee and Hickton Kingswood Lounge, cnr King and Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinsons Society of New Zealand would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019