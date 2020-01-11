Lorna BRANNIGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna BRANNIGAN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St David's Co-operating Church,
High Street
Leeston
View Map
Death Notice

BRANNIGAN,
Lorna Jean (nee Lambie):
On January 9, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks Care, Christchurch, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Stuart, Helen and Ross. Much loved grandma of Alexander, Kyra and Duncan.
Will be greatly missed
Sincere thanks to the ED, and Ward 23 staff at Christchurch Hospital, and The Oaks Care for their support and care of Lorna in her final weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lorna Brannigan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Lorna will be held in St David's Co-operating Church, High Street, Leeston, Christchurch, on Friday, January 17, at 1.30pm, interment to follow in Ellesmere Public Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.