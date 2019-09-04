PENMAN, Loris Irene:
Peacefully at home in Tauranga with her close family by her side on 3rd September 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharron and Robin Hagen, Lynne Lane and Leigh Hume, Mark Penman and Cush Reid. Loving grandmother of Harry and George Penman, Jayne and John Lyon, and AIi and Gemma Hagen. Loving great-grandmother of Joshua Hagen and London Penman. Sister of Valerie Burney, and Aunty to Leigh, Diane, John, Lorelle, Paul and Richard. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice Tauranga for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Penman family' can be placed in Loris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Loris will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 9th September at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. The service is available to be live streamed, for details please refer to www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019