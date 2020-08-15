EAGER, Loretta
(Lorette) (nee Dawson):
Passed away 12 August 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack (John). Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and John, Dave and Tine (Germany), Mike, Brian, Kevin and Amy (Australia). Much loved gran of Matt and Michelle, James and Gemma, Nick and Belle, Kristie, Dan, Jack and Bill. Special great gran to Christopher, Melissa, Theodore, Isaac & Francesca. The family is very grateful to the wonderful, caring team at Harbourview Rest Home for their dedication and nurturing care of Lorette over her last years. A service celebrating Lorette's life will be held in San Antonio Catholic Church, 78A Oroua Street, Eastbourne on Monday 17th August at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020