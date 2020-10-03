McMILLAN, Lola:
Passed peacefully on Saturday 26th September 2020, at her home in the care of Yvette Williams, Dunedin. Aged 95 years. Beloved and loving wife of the late Bruce Stuart McMillan. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Ethel McMillan. Loved sister-in-law of Malcolm McMillan. Loving aunt of Bridget and David and step-aunt of Meghan. Loved great-aunt of Hamish and Caitlyn. Very dear friend of Annette Mills and Allan Gibson. Special thanks to the staff at Yvette Williams for the loving care shown to Lola over the years. A Private farewell for Lola has been held.
Sorely missed but held in our hearts and memories.
Messages c/o Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020