WESTBURY,
Lois Ethne (née Soper):
Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Village, Lower Hutt, in the early hours of Friday 26th June 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Westbury. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and James, Paul and Wendy, Lynn and Chris and Jan and Malcolm. Beloved Grandma of Tim and Jeremy, Richard, Michael and Chris, Steve and CJ, Emma, Amy and Becky, and Great-Grandma of Dylan, Kieran and Sean, Rose and Estelle, Isabella and Cooper, Natalie and Abbie, Ellie and Harrison.
She will be deeply missed
and always in our hearts.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the dedicated staff of Shona McFarlane for their loving care of Lois. Messages to the Westbury family can be sent C/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Lois's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 9th July at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 6, 2020