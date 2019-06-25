THOMSON, Lois:
On June 22, 2019, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Lorna, Roy & Deborah, Neil & Adrienne and Bruce & Sharon. Treasured grandma and great-grandma. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott for their dedication and care of Lois. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Blind foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lois will be held at St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 26 June at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019