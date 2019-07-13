TANGNEY,
Lois Maureen (nee Behl):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019. Beloved wife of Bill, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Jack Paul (dec), Deirdre, Amy and Jason Dickens. Adoring treasured Nana Lols to Theodore Jack, Willa Rose, and August Grace. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, niece and cousin. Heartfelt thanks to District Nurses, Palmerston North Oncology, Arohanui Hospice and Madison Rest Home who helped care for Lois. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Pukekaraka, Convent Road, Otaki, on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 1.00pm. This service will be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at service.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019