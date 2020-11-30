Lois CHILD

CHILD, Lois (Lolo):
Peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, aged 94 years old. Much loved wife of Laurie and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Graeme, Craig, and Sue. Special friend of Ali. Loved Grandmother of Cameron, Heidi, Shelley, Nicole, Shona, and Leeanne. Great-grandmother to all her 10 great-grandchildren.
An amazing inspiration
to us all.
Messages to the 'Child Family' may be left in Lois' Tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, 2 December at 11.00am.


Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2020
