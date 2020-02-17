Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Our Lady's Home of Compassion 2 Rhine Street (off Murray Street) Island Bay View Map Death Notice



Of Siu-Ki-Moana, 83 Marine Parade, Seatoun, Wellington. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Valentine's day, aged 82, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Violani and father of Brent, Dean and Scott. Father-in-law to Ana and Adele. Grandfather of Corey, Lucas, Keely, Charis, Adam, Dragan-Kaifoto, and Kaja. Brother of Rangi, Kino, Edith, Helen, Tui, Kathy, Butch, Peter, Cindy, and John, and wonderful uncle to many. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd's memory can be made to the Asthma Foundation and Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for Lloyd's family may be left in his online tribute book at or posted to PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street (off Murray Street), Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

"You may be gone but your memories will always be with us. Thank you for everything!"

'Ofa atu







WILLS, Lloyd:Of Siu-Ki-Moana, 83 Marine Parade, Seatoun, Wellington. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Valentine's day, aged 82, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Violani and father of Brent, Dean and Scott. Father-in-law to Ana and Adele. Grandfather of Corey, Lucas, Keely, Charis, Adam, Dragan-Kaifoto, and Kaja. Brother of Rangi, Kino, Edith, Helen, Tui, Kathy, Butch, Peter, Cindy, and John, and wonderful uncle to many. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd's memory can be made to the Asthma Foundation and Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for Lloyd's family may be left in his online tribute book at or posted to PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at Our Lady's Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street (off Murray Street), Island Bay, Wellington, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation."You may be gone but your memories will always be with us. Thank you for everything!"'Ofa atu Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers