THOMAS, Lloyd Perry:
Of Carterton. On 2 July 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. In his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 71 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Judith, Ian and Dianne, Susan and David Hooper. Loved 'Grandpop' of Lisa, and Maia; Rebecca and Brendon, Warren; Russell and Kate, Stewart, Ben and Louise, Phil and Pip and his 9 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Perry (deceased) and Jill.
"Always in our Hearts"
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service), PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. A Service for Lloyd will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Carterton, on Monday 6 July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Thomas family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020