LILLEY, Lloyd Edward:

On 15th August 2019 at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, in the quiet of early dawn, Lloyd slipped away for his final journey following a brief illness. Treasured 'sweetie' of Marilyn for 60 years; beloved and admired father and father-in-law of Derek and Jane (Blenheim), Bruce and Kirsten (Sydney), Susan and Aaron (Dunedin); and 'very proud Grandad' to his Sydney 'young men', Kieran, Cameron, Seamus and Rowan. Our family have all said their goodbyes and at Lloyd's request, there will be no funeral service. He bequeathed his body to future research at the Otago Medical School, for which we so admire him. The family's sincere thanks to our doctor Richard Newman, Ward 23 diagnostic team and staff at Christchurch Hospital, and the amazing nursing staff at Nurse Maude Hospital – your care of Lloyd was outstanding.

Our happy amazing partnership has sadly broken – however, 'blue skies and no wind' forever Lloyd.





